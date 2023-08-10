Harris (knee) won't practice Thursday, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.
Back-to-back missed practices make Harris unlikely to play in Saturday's preseason game, though coach Sean McDermott said Thursday that he believes the RB is heading in the right direction with his injury. Harris is competing with James Cook and Latavius Murray for playing time after coming over from New England as a free agent this spring.
