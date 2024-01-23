Harris (head/neck) should be healthy before free agency begins this offseason, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.

The 2019 third-round pick signed a one-year contract with the Bills in March 2023 after spending his first four seasons with the division-rival Patriots. Harris then had a small role off the bench for the first six weeks of the season, before a scary head/neck injury sent him to injured reserve for the remainder of the year. He'll turn 27 in February, a month before he's scheduled to hit free agency again.