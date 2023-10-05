Harris (neck) practicedfully Thursday.

Harris was limited Wednesday, but the running back's full participation a day later paves the way for him to be available for Sunday's game against the Jaguars. While sharing complementary RB work with Latavius Murray behind James Cook, Harris has recorded 19 carries for 80 yards and a TD and caught both of his targets for 16 yards through four games. As long as Cook continues to lead the way in Buffalo's backfield, Harris' weekly fantasy upside is modest.