Harris (neck) was released from the hospital Monday and is "otherwise going to be fine," Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Harris is dealing with neck pain and is expected to make a quick recovery. It's great news after Harris had to be placed on a backboard and taken off the field via ambulance Sunday night. James Cook and Latavius Murray will handle backfield duties next Sunday against the Patriots if Harris is unable to play against his former team.