Harris took seven carries for 25 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's preseason finale at Chicago.

Harris scored a two-yard TD on his first carry to finish out the opening drive, but only after James Cook already had four carries for 18 yards. Cook played one more series after that, with Harris then playing through much of the second quarter. It was a decent showing, but it might not be the best sign for Harris that fellow RB Latavius Murray was rested after working as the No. 2 back the two weeks prior (albeit with Harris sidelined by a minor knee injury). Both are candidates to handle the No. 2 role behind Cook in a Week 1 matchup with the Jets, and it's even possible the Bills split snaps between all three.