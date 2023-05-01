Following the 2023 NFL Draft, Harris is in line to work in a Buffalo backfield that also includes James Cook, Nyheim Hines and Latavius Murray, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN reports.

Given that last season's top rusher Devin Singletary is now with the Texans, the Bills' backfield is in transition, with both Getzenberg and Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic indicating that Cook (a 2022 second-rounder) is expected to have an opportunity to carve out a lead role in 2023. That said, as long as Harris remains healthy, he'll have a chance to absorb a decent share of early-down and short-yardage touches, with Hines on hand as a change-of-pace option and Murray providing another early-down option in the event that Cook or Harris miss any time. Additionally, the team gained further RB depth after the draft by signing UDFA Jordan Mims.