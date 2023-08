Coach Sean McDermott said Thursday that Harris (knee) will be "somewhat limited" at practice, Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News reports.

Harris returned to practice Wednesday after missing some time due to knee soreness, but he's not back to 100 percent form quite yet. McDermott said the Bills' starters will play Saturday versus the Steelers, but it's possible the team could opt for caution regarding Harris' health and hold him out from game action awhile longer.