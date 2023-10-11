Harris carried three times for 13 yards and was not targeted in the passing game in Sunday's 25-20 loss to the Jaguars in London.

Harris has seen less snaps than veteran teammate Latavius Murray in all five games this season, while the former's high rushing yardage is 33 yards in Week 2. Unless lead runner James Cook suffers an injury, Harris can safely be ignored in most leagues. While he may play an important role for the Bills and their weapon-heavy offense, he's fallen a long way from his 15-TD season of 2021.