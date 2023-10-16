Coach Sean McDermott said Monday that Harris (neck) has full movement in his body and is "heading in a good direction," Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Harris had to undergo medical evaluation at a local hospital after being forced out of Monday's game against the Giants. It's encouraging to hear that he's indeed demonstrated full movement of his extremities and that his health is trending positively, but it's still too early to speculate on a potential recovery timetable for the veteran running back. James Cook and Latavius Murray are currently the only healthy RBs on Buffalo's active roster.