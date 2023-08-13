Harris (knee) didn't practice Sunday, but Bills head coach Sean McDermott said the running back is headed in a good direction, Matt Parrino of The Syracuse Post-Standard reports.

Harris continues to battle lingering knee pain, which held him out of Buffalo's preseason opener Saturday, but it doesn't sound like McDermott is too concerned about the running back's availability for Week 1 of the regular season. The 2019 third-round pick opted to join a division rival after spending his first four NFL campaigns in New England, and he's slated for a timeshare with James Cook to start 2023.