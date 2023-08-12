Harris (knee) isn't suited up for Saturday's preseason opener against the Colts, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

As expected, Harris won't play in the team's first exhibition contest after sitting out a few practices this week due to a knee injury. The severity of the issue remains unclear, but the 2019 third-round pick's next chance to suit up for game action will come next Saturday in Pittsburgh. However, Harris will presumably have to practice at least once next week to be cleared for that contest.