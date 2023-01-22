Jackson will not start Sunday against the Bengals, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

Jackson left the team's wild-card win over the Dolphins with a knee injury, but he was able to close out the week with a full practice and shed his injury designation, ultimately being active for the divisional round. However, the 26-year-old will not draw the start Sunday opposite Tre'Davious White, and instead, Kaiir Elam will. Whether or not Jackson suffered a setback or hampered by the injury is unclear.