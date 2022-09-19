site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bills' Dane Jackson: Active Monday
Sep 19, 2022
Jackson (knee) will play Monday against the Titans.
Jackson was unable to practice for most of the past week, but he was able to get in a full practice Saturday. His ability to take the field will benefit the
Bills' secondary when they battle the Titans on Monday.
