Jackson (neck) has been released from the hospital Tuesday and testing determined no major injury.

Jackson continues to undergo evaluation, but it appears that he's avoided a serious injury to his neck or spine after having taken off the field during Monday's win over the Titans in an ambulance. The Bills will certainly take a cautious approach to the 25-year-old's return to the field, and coach Sean McDermott should offer more updates on Jackson's health as the week continues.