Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said Tuesday that he still feels Jackson's experience and talent put him in a starter's role in the short term, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Jackson has been in a battle with first-round rookie Kaiir Elam all summer, though both have technically been working out in the starter's role while stud corner TreDavious White continues his return from his 2021 season-ending knee injury. It's not even a certainly that White, still on the PUP list, is ready for Week 1, but either way it looks like Jackson will see plenty of playing time to begin the season. That said, Elam has been making strides all summer as well, so playing time could be fluid once White is closer to 100 percent.