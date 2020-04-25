Bills' Dane Jackson: Goes to Buffalo in seventh

The Bills selected Jackson in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 239th overall.

Jackson is a defensive back out of Pittsburgh who is pesky in coverage. He broke up a whopping 43 passes in his four-year career at Pitt and added four picks. He checks in at 5-foot-11 and 187 pounds that played on the outside in college, but his frame may force him inside at the next level. Look for him to be a reserve defensive back and special teamer early in his career.