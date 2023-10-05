Jackson, who saw a season-high 44 snaps while registering four tackles in Buffalo's win over Miami on Sunday, is in line for more playing time in the wake of Tre'Davious White's season-ending Achilles injury, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports. "Dane, Christian, Kaiir, we expect those guys to step in and to play to the best of their ability," assistant coach Eric Washington said this week.

Jackson may not be on the field 100 percent of the defensive snaps, as Taron Johnson plays a hybrid role and is out there most of the time in various roles, plus Kaiir Elam, a first-rounder from last season, will also be asked to step up, but Jackson could be in store for some bigger IDP production. If he starts this week in London against the Jaguars, it will be his 23rd start since being drafted by the Bills in the seventh round in 2020.