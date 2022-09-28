Jackson (neck) was a limited participant during practice Wednesday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Jackson avoided a serious neck injury during the team's Week 2 win over the Titans, but he was still held out of Week 3. Wednesday's participation marks his first practice since suffering the injury, but his status for Week 4 still remains unclear. The Bills are still without Tre'Davious White (ankle) -- who began the campaign on the PUP list -- and are expected to be without Christian Benford (hand) for a few weeks, so they've signed Xavier Rhodes to their practice squad and will likely activate him for Week 4.