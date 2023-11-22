Jackson (concussion) did not practice Wednesday, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

Jackson is a key piece to the Bills' secondary, a unit that's struggling with some injuries right now. Tre'Davious White (Achilles) is out for the season, while Taron Johnson (concussion), Cam Lewis (shoulder), Kaiir Elam (ankle), Taylor Rapp (neck), Micah Hyde (neck) and Jackson are all banged up. This week's opponent, the Eagles, offers some viable weapons in the passing attack not to mention they are arguably the league's best team, so the Bills could use some improvement on the health front as the week wears on.