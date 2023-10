Jackson (foot) is inactive for Sunday night's game against the Giants.

Jackson entered the weekend questionable with a foot issue, and he won't suit up versus New York despite logging a limited practice session Friday. He had been slated for a larger role with Tre'Davious White (Achilles) out for the season, as Jackson played every defensive snap for the Bills last week against Jacksonville. Christian Benford will instead start opposite Taron Johnson at cornerback Sunday.