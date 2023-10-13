Jackson (foot) practiced on a limited basis Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Jackson played 100 percent of the snaps in the Week 5 loss to Jacksonville. With long-time starter Tre'Davious White out for the season with a torn Achilles, Jackson may be Buffalo's second best healthy cover corner after Taron Johnson, though no one could seem to stop Calvin Ridley from having his way in last week's loss. Fortunately for the Bills this week, the Giants lack star power in the passing game and won't even have starting quarterback Daniel Jones (neck).