Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier indicated this week that he will "mix it up" between rookie cornerbacks Kaiir Elam and Christian Benford when the team takes on the Rams on Thursday Night Football, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports. That would seem to imply Jackson will serve as the starting cornerback opposite the two rookies.

This is a fluid situation, as star corner Tre'Davious White (knee) will eventually return and resume one of the starting spots. As far as Thursday is concerned, the Rams love to push the pedal on offense and it wouldn't be a surprise if Jackson ends up accruing at least a handful of tackles in what's set to be an exciting season-opening game.