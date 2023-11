Coach Sean McDermott said Friday that Jackson (concussion) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Jackson will miss at least one game as he works to gain full clearance from the NFL's concussion protocol. Given that Jackson has been a key contributor for Buffalo's banged-up secondary, and that Taylor Rapp (neck) is also ruled out for Week 12, this unit could be particularly vulnerable versus Philadelphia's star-studded passing attack.