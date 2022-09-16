Jackson (knee) didn't participate in Friday's walk-through practice.
After a standout camp, Jackson earned a starting job at corner, at least until Tre'Davious White (knee) returns. He played 64 defensive snaps in the season opener and recorded five tackles, one pass defense and one interception. However, he's been sidelined for back-to-back practices due to a knee injury leading up to Week 2. If Jackson is unable to suit up Sunday against the Titans, rookies Kaiir Elam and Christian Benford could both be thrust into starting roles.