Jackson (upper body) exited Monday's game via ambulance after taking a hit to the head and neck area near the end of the first half, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports. He will undergo a CT scan and an X-ray at ECMC Hospital in Buffalo, per the Bills' official press release.

Jackson suffered a scary hit to the head from a teammate while the two attempted to make a tackle near the end of the first half of Monday's game against the Titans. The 25-year-old was seen moving his extremities while down on the field after sustaining this injury, according to Kyed. While the exact nature of this injury is still unclear, the serious nature of Jackson's departure indicates that he will stay out for the remainder of Monday's game.