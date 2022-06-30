Jackson is expected to compete for a starting spot opposite Tre'Davious White, Dante Lasting of the Bills' official site reports.

The open spot seems to be up for grabs between Jackson, first-round rookie Kaiir Elam and veteran Siran Neal. Neal may be more valuable in a more all-around role due to his versatility, and if that comes into fruition, then Jackson will be competing with Elam for the starting job. Elam has upside and recent draft capital in his favor, so winning the starting gig may come down to his ability to catch on with the pro game. Jackson has familiarity in Leslie Frazier's defense and spent some time as a starter last season after White went down with a knee injury. Jackson has done well to get this far as a 2020 seventh-rounder, and it will be his solid play and experience pitted against Elam's (and perhaps Neal's) better size and athleticism.