The Bills activated Jones (pectoral) off injured reserve Saturday.

Buffalo coach Sean McDermott said Friday that he expected Jones to suit up Sunday versus New England, and the defensive tackle's activation seems to confirm that scenario, though Jones is technically still deemed questionable. The 32-year-old hasn't played since sustaining a pectoral injury against Jacksonville in Week 5, so he may have his workload limited if he does take the field Sunday. Linvale Joseph could see a decrease in defensive snaps upon Jones' return.