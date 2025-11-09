Jones (calf) is active for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Jones missed the Bills' last three games due to a groin injury. He earned the questionable tag for Week 10 after ending the week with back-to-back limited practices, and he's done enough in pregame warmups to be cleared to play in Sunday's AFC East tilt. Jones' return means there will be less rotational snaps at defensive tackle available for Deone Walker, Jordan Phillips and Phidarian Mathis.