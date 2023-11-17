Coach Sean McDermott said Friday that Jones (pectoral) has "an outside chance" of returning from IR this season, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

Jones landed on IR early October due to a pectoral injury which required surgery, but it sounds like it's still possible he could return from IR down the stretch. Of course, that may depend on Buffalo actually making a deep playoff run, which is no guarantee. McDermott also confirmed that Matt Milano (leg) is expected to remain on IR for the rest of the 2023 season.