Jones (calf) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Jones missed three games earlier in the season with a calf injury, and the issue seems to have reignited in the wake of the Bills' Week 15 road victory over the Patriots. The downgrade in practice participation from Wednesday's session does not bode well for the starting defensive tackle, but he will have one more chance to re-elevate his participation, expunge any playing doubt, and potentially dodge an injury designation for Sunday's road game against the Browns.