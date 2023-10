Jones will require surgery on a pectoral injury suffered in Sunday's loss to the Jaguars, according to head coach Sean McDermott, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Jones will likely miss several weeks, but it's not yet known if he'll be out for the rest of the season, according to Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic. His expected absence in the weeks ahead will certainly be a blow to the Bills' defense, who also has lost Matt Milano for a lengthy but unknown amount of time due to a leg injury Sunday.