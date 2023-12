Coach Sean McDermott said Friday that he expects Jones (pectoral) to play Sunday versus the Patriots, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Jones has missed Buffalo's last 10 games due to a pectoral injury he sustained in Week 5 against the Jaguars, but it looks like he'll finally be ready to return in Week 17. He could start on the defensive line Sunday if he's not on a snap count.