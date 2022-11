Jones recorded six tackles and one sack in Thursday's 28-25 win over the Lions.

Jones recorded his first full sack of the season when he took down Jared Goff for a seven-yard loss late in the first quarter. He also tallied a season-high six tackles and was a key contributor in Thursday's win. On the campaign, Jones has recorded 29 total tackles with 1.5 sacks across 11 games.