Jones (calf) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's wild-card round game against the Jaguars.

Jones has been cleared for his first game action since Week 16 after upgrading to full practice participation Friday following limited showings Wednesday and Thursday. He's expected to start along the interior of Buffalo's defensive line, as Jones did in all 12 of his regular-season appearances en route to 22 tackles (11 solo), including 3.0 sacks.