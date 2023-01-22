Jones (calf) is inactive for Sunday's divisional-round matchup against the Bengals, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.
Jones was limited at practice Wednesday through Friday due a calf injury and drew a questionable designation for Sunday. The veteran defensive tackle will ultimately be sidelined for the playoff matchup, and his absence could be a significant blow to Buffalo's defense, as Jones played over 50 percent of the team's defensive snaps in all but one of his 16 regular-season appearances. In Jones' stead, Tim Settle and Jordan Phillips are candidates for increased snaps along the Bills' defensive line.