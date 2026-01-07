default-cbs-image
Jones (calf) will be listed as limited in practice Wednesday, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

Jones missed Buffalo's final two regular-season games due to a calf injury, but the veteran defensive tackle appears to be making progress in his recovery ahead of Sunday's wild-card round game against Jacksonville. If Jones isn't cleared to suit up on the road against the Jaguars, however, rookie second-rounder will stand to handle a starting role on defense again.

