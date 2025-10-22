Head coach Sean McDermott told reporters that Jones (calf) will not practice Wednesday, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

The 33-year-old's DNP on Wednesday comes as no surprise, as McDermott told reporters that Jones was considered "week-to-week" following the Bills' Week 6 loss to the Falcons. He's appeared in five of Buffalo's six contests this season, recording eight total tackles over 181 defensive snaps. If Jones is forced to miss his second consecutive game in Week 8 against the Panthers, expect Deone Walker to serve as one of the Bills' top interior defensive linemen.