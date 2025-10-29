Jones (calf) won't practice Wednesday, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

The veteran defensive lineman has been sidelined for the Bills' last two games and has yet to return to practice since sustaining a calf injury. Jones likely needs to upgrade to at least limited participation Thursday or Friday in order to have a chance at playing in Sunday's contest against Kansas City. If he's inactive again, expect Deone Walker to play an expanded role on the Bills' defensive line.