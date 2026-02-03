Jones recorded 22 total tackles (11 solo), including 3.0 sacks, two passes defensed, including one interception, and one forced fumble across 12 regular-season games in 2025.

The 34-year-old from Penn State was the Bills' most productive interior pass rusher this season, tallying his highest sack total since his 2017 campaign with the Titans. Additionally, Jones nabbed the first interception of his career in the Week 16 win over the Browns. Set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, the veteran will likely find work elsewhere ahead of the 2026 season following the emergence of 2025 fourth-round pick Deone Walker, who operated as the Bills' top interior defensive lineman for most of this season.