Jones (calf) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Browns.

Jones was limited in Thursday's practice due to a calf injury, but it now appears he's moved past the issue. The 33-year-old from Penn State is one of the Bills' top interior defensive linemen, recording 18 total tackles, including 3.0 sacks, one pass defensed and one forced fumble over 11 appearances this season. Now fully healthy, he's expected to start alongside Deone Walker on Sunday.