Jones (pectoral) has been designated to return from injured reserve Tuesday, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

Jones has been on IR since Oct. 11 and underwent surgery to repair his pectoral injury. His designation to return will open a 21-day window for him to practice with the team before needing to be moved to the 53-man roster. Although he could technically return as soon as Saturday against the Chargers, Buscaglia noted in a follow-up tweet that, according to head coach Sean McDermott, he doesn't expect Jones to play this weekend.