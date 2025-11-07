default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Jones (calf) will be listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Bills coach Sean McDermott said Friday, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

Jones practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, marking his first practice participation since he suffered a calf injury in Week 6 pregame warmups. The defensive tackle's status likely won't be determined until around 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1 pm EST kickoff.

More News