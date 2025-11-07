Bills' DaQuan Jones: Questionable for Week 10
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones (calf) will be listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Bills coach Sean McDermott said Friday, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.
Jones practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, marking his first practice participation since he suffered a calf injury in Week 6 pregame warmups. The defensive tackle's status likely won't be determined until around 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1 pm EST kickoff.