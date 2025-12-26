Jones (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

Jones' calf issue has been lingering since mid-October, but after missing Weeks 6-9 he's been able to play in each of Buffalo's past seven games. However, he may have aggravated the issue Sunday versus the Browns, as the veteran defensive lineman wasn't able to practice in any capacity this week and won't play Sunday. Jordan Phillips (ankle) has also been ruled out, so T.J. Sanders could draw a start against Philadelphia.