Jones (calf) won't participate in Wednesday's walkthrough practice, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

Jones missed the Bills' Week 17 loss to the Eagles due to a lingering calf injury, and Wednesday's DNP suggests he's still managing the issue. The 34-year-old likely needs to upgrade to at least limited practice Thursday or Friday in order to play in Sunday's matchup against the Jets. If he's sidelined for the second consecutive game, expect rookie T.J. Sanders to have an expanded role on the Bills' defensive line.