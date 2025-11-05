Head coach Sean McDermott told reporters that Jones (calf) won't practice Wednesday, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

The 33-year-old has missed each of the Bills' last three games due to a calf injury, and Wednesday's DNP suggests he isn't nearing a return. Jones is one of Buffalo's top interior defensive linemen, recording eight total tackles, including 2.0 sacks, over just five appearances this season. If he's sidelined again in the Week 10 matchup against the Dolphins, expect Deone Walker to have an expanded role on the Bills' defense.