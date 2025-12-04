default-cbs-image
The Bills claimed Slay off waivers from the Steelers on Wednesday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Slay and the Steelers mutually agreed to part was after the 34-year-old was a healthy scratch during last week's loss to the Bills. During his tenure with the Steelers, Slay recorded 36 tackles (28 solo) and three pass breakups through 10 games. He'll add a veteran presence to the Bills' secondary, which features Christian Benford, Tre'Davious White and rookie first-round pick Maxwell Hairston. His first chance to suit up for the Bills is Sunday versus the Bengals.

