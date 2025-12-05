The Bills claimed Savage off waivers from the Commanders on Friday.

The veteran safety was waived by the Commanders on Thursday after being a healthy scratch for their Week 13 overtime loss to the Broncos. Savage gives the Bills added depth in the secondary, which is needed after Darius Slay -- whom Buffalo claimed off waivers from Pittsburgh on Wednesday -- refused to report to team facilities. Across 10 regular-season games with the Commanders (eight games) and the Jaguars (two games), Savage has accumulated 16 tackles (10 solo), two pass defenses and one forced fumble.