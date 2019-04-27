Bills' Darryl Johnson: Buffalo adds in seventh round

The Bills selected Johnson in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 225th overall.

Johnson (6-foot-6, 253 pounds) is a lanky defensive end out of North Carolina A&T who posted middling but adequate pro day numbers (4.82-second 40, 32.5-inch vertical) after a productive college career at a low level of competition. He has a physical profile similar to Trent Murphy, who has two years left on his contract.

Our Latest Stories
    FOLLOW EVERY PICK LIVE
    NFL DRAFT TRACKER
    VIEW
    NFL DRAFT SPECIAL
    WATCH ON CBS SPORTS HQ