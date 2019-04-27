Bills' Darryl Johnson: Buffalo adds in seventh round

The Bills selected Johnson in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 225th overall.

Johnson (6-foot-6, 253 pounds) is a lanky defensive end out of North Carolina A&T who posted middling but adequate pro day numbers (4.82-second 40, 32.5-inch vertical) after a productive college career at a low level of competition. He has a physical profile similar to Trent Murphy, who has two years left on his contract.