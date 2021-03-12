The Bills signed Williams to a three-year, $28.2 million deal Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Williams proved to be a reliable starting right tackle during the 2020 season and provided valuable depth to the Bills' offensive line. With Dion Dawkins and Williams returning to the team, Josh Allen should have another year of strong protection.
