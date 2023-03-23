Edwards signed with the Bills on Thursday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.
Edwards spent the first four seasons of his career with the Rams after being selected by them in the fifth round of the 2019 Draft. The veteran guard missed significant time last season due to a concussion, appearing and starting in just four games. Now presumably past the issue, he may have the opportunity to compete for a starting job in Buffalo, and at least should bolster the team's depth across the offensive line.